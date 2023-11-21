SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 943,710 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 677% from the previous session’s volume of 121,434 shares.The stock last traded at $71.68 and had previously closed at $73.18.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

