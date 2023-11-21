Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,608 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. 15,565,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,056,020. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

