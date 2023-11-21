Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.07 Million Stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the period. State Bank of India makes up 0.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

State Bank of India Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBKFF remained flat at $70.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. State Bank of India has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $72.50.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

