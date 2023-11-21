Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 444,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,107,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 886,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 398,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

