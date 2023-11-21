SSE (LON:SSE) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

SSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.27) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($28.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,986.43 ($24.85).

Get SSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSE

SSE Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,791 ($22.41). 1,833,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,209. The company has a market cap of £19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,630.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,713.78. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,919 ($24.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other SSE news, insider Gregor Alexander bought 193 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($20.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,211.52 ($4,017.92). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.