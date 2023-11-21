Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give BRP (TSE:DOO) a C$150.00 Price Target

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been given a C$150.00 price target by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.42.

Shares of BRP stock traded down C$2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$101.46. 52,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. BRP has a twelve month low of C$90.54 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$104.42.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 14.7320917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

