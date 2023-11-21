Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) a C$65.00 Price Target

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$65.00 target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.40.

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.78. 44,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$71.58. The firm has a market cap of C$9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.92.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

