Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) a $130.00 Price Target

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a $130.00 target price by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $106.26. The company had a trading volume of 59,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,404. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.