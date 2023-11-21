Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) a $175.00 Price Target

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given a $175.00 price target by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,400. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66. FirstService has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 80.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

