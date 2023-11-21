Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) a C$22.00 Price Target

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) received a C$22.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Shares of TSE PLC traded down C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.30. 81,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.15.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

