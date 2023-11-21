Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$15.00” Price Target for NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) received a C$15.00 price objective from Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.46.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.3100565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
