Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$295.00 Price Target for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$295.00 target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$260.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$273.31.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
