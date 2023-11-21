Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 21st (AEIS, AFMD, APDN, ARMK, AVID, BKCC, BLIN, BOOT, BYFC, CASI)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 21st:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM). They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

