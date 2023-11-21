Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for November 21st (AEIS, AFMD, APDN, ARMK, AVID, BKCC, BLIN, BOOT, BYFC, CASI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 21st:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM). They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

