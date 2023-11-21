Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 21st (ANF, AO, BBSI, BRBR, CCL, CHRD, CLX, CNC, CPG, CPI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 21st:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $547.00 price target on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $597.00 price target on the stock.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $374.00 price target on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.75.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura Instinet.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $591.00 target price on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its peer perform rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 262 ($3.28) target price on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

