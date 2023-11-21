Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Put Options (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,927 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 put options.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 389,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 533,822 shares during the period. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,543 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 3.6 %
TV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,451. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.