Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Put Options (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,927 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 336 put options.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 389,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 533,822 shares during the period. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,543 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 3.6 %

TV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,451. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

