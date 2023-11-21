Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Baidu Call Options (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 27,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of 19% compared to the average daily volume of 22,690 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Stock Up 1.5 %

BIDU traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,799. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.81.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

