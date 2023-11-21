Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPEM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. 353,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,536. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

