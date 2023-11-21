Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,932. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

