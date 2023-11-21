Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,759. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

