Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) received a C$13.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.84. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.96.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

