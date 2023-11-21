Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) received a C$13.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
