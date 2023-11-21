Synectics (LON:SNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $97.50

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 102.23 ($1.28), with a volume of 16400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,044.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

