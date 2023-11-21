Tenret Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Tenret Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 1,394,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,817. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.