Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.59. 69,374,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,623,531. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

