Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.47. 80,476,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,692,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

