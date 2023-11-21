The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 2,297,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,538,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $249.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

