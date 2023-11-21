The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,728,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,782 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,324,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 870,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,908. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

