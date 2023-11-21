The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. 3,624,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,235,979. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.