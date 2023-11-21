Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $143,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,483,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 509.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,250,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE TMO traded up $19.73 on Tuesday, hitting $488.76. 1,277,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,648. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

