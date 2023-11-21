Tigress Financial Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $176.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $172.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,529,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,118,266. Alphabet has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

