Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) & ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Financial Contrast

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Top KingWin and ASAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Top KingWin alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.12 million 6.19 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A ASAP $130.00 million 0.14 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.09

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASAP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.3% of ASAP shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Top KingWin and ASAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Top KingWin and ASAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Top KingWin beats ASAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About ASAP

(Get Free Report)

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.