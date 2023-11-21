Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Set at C$90.00 by National Bankshares

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given a C$90.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$84.49. 1,021,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,617. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.4969136 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

