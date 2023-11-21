Traders Buy Large Volume of Tyson Foods Put Options (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,476 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 115% compared to the average daily volume of 6,254 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 1,100,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

