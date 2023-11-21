Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 4,681 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NYCB traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.