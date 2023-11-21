Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$6.75 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.75 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.53.

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.15. 250,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,108. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$878.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

