Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.80. 860,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.