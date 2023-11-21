Truist Financial Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $17.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,262,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 262,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 128,450 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 338,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

