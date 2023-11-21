Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNP
Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 5.3 %
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The shipping company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth approximately $11,953,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 371.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 273,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tsakos Energy Navigation
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.