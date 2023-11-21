Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.83. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 115,972 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

