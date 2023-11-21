United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.87

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 14578039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

