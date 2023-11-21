VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 6.03% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $173,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

