Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,358. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

