Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 1,019,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,683. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

