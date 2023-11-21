Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sei Investments Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,017,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,478 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.22% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,386,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. 3,311,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

