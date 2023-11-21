Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,564 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $376,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

