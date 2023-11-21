Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 4,144,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

