Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $469,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.34. The stock had a trading volume of 505,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day moving average is $277.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.