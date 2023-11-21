Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,222. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

