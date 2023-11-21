Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $73.53. 550,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

