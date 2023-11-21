Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $214.73. 292,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,868. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

