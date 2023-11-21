Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
